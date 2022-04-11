2022 NFL Draft Profile: Marcus Jones

Undersized but explosive, Jones offers game-breaking ability as a return specialist Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

One of the most explosive players in the 2022 NFL Draft regardless of position, Marcus Jones is an intriguing cornerback prospect. Jones may be undersized, but he doesn't back down from whatever assignment he's given and pairs that competitiveness with game-breaking ability as a kick returner. How teams weigh his potential as a corner vs. his special teams value will likely determine where he goes in the draft.

Marcus Jones Draft Profile

College: Houston

Class: Sr.

Height: 5'9"

Weight: 185

Strong Points

Jones is a true four-down contributor with his ability to cover the slot and his impact as arguably the most dangerous return specialist to enter the league since Devin Hester. Jones is a twitchy athlete who changes direction with ease. He will line up in press and play a lot of trail technique, with the reactionary athleticism to stick to receivers. He’s competitive and physical battling for the ball. He’s also very willing in run support, and his speed has him chasing plays down all over the field. He’s simply exceptional in the return game, showing off 0-to-60 acceleration to a top speed that obliterates angles.

Weak Points

His lack of size limits him to playing inside and matching up only with quickness as a defender. While he’s a willing run defender, he’s going to get swallowed up in traffic.

Summary

Jones’s size means he has limitations. Teams interested in drafting him will have to gauge how much his game-breaking ability in the return game means to them.

Final Grade: 3rd/4th Round

Year G T TFL-YDS QBH FF-FR INT-YDS PBU 2017 13 49 2.0-2 0 0-0 2-110 6 2018 11 34 0.0-0 0 0-0 2-0 9 2020 7 17 2.0-3 0 0-0 1-22 4 2021 13 48 1.0-1 0 1-0 5-2 13 Career 44 148 4.0-6 0 1-0 10-134 32