2022 NFL Draft Profile: Mykael Wright

Wright is a versatile cornerback who offers the coverage ability required to succeed in the pros

Versatile and physical, Mykael Wright should appeal to plenty of teams looking for cornerback help in the 2022 NFL Draft. What he lacks in size, he makes up for with his coverage ability and competitiveness. He's not a finished product, but there are plenty of tools to work with and he also could make an impact on special teams.

(This profile is one of 230 featured in the Athlon Sports 2022 NFL Draft Guide. With in-depth scouting reports on the top prospects, position rankings, and more, no source will have you better prepared for draft day. Purchase a copy online today, the digital edition for instant access, or look for it on newsstands everywhere.)

Mykael Wright Draft Profile

College: Oregon

Class: Jr.

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 175

Strong Points

Undersized but athletic, Wright brings the kind of man-coverage ability now required in the majority of NFL schemes. He lines up in press coverage and mirrors effectively thanks to patience, fluid movement skills and good speed. Despite being on the small side, he plays with a physical edge at the line of scrimmage and at the catch point. He can line up over the slot, with the movement skills to cover a two-way go and enough physicality to help in run support inside. He brings special teams value as well, including as a kick returner (he returned two for touchdowns his freshman year).

Weak Points

Wright is still something of a work in progress, and he has difficulty playing off-man coverage or sitting back in zone, where he struggles with route recognition and spatial awareness. While he has click-and-close quickness, he doesn’t react quickly enough to make plays on the ball. He needs to do a better job getting his head around when playing press, and his lack of length will leave him susceptible to the deep ball being dropped in over his head.

Summary

He’s an undersized press corner, which will make some teams hesitant, but Wright is a four-down player who brings versatility to play inside or the boundary as well as physicality and competitiveness.

Final Grade: 3rd/4th Round

Year G T TFL-YDS QBH FF-FR INT-YDS PBU 2019 14 21 2.0-3 0 0-0 1-0 4 2020 7 18 0.0-0 0 0-0 0-0 9 2021 13 64 2.0-1 0 1-0 1-0 4 Career 34 103 4.0-4 0 1-0 2-0 17