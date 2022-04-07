Skip to main content

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Nik Bonitto

Nik Bonitto, OLB, Oklahoma Sooners, 2022 NFL Draft

Bonitto is versatile and athletic enough to contribute in a couple of different ways, especially as an edge rusher

Versatile and athletic, Nik Bonitto is one of the top outside linebacker prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft. He offers plenty of potential as an edge rusher, but he's a bit of a tweener and will need to shore up some of his weak spots if he wants to become more than just a situational player.

(This profile is one of 230 featured in the Athlon Sports 2022 NFL Draft Guide. With in-depth scouting reports on the top prospects, position rankings, and more, no source will have you better prepared for draft day. Purchase a copy online today, the digital edition for instant access, or look for it on newsstands everywhere.)

Nik Bonitto Draft Profile

College: Oklahoma
Class: Jr.
Height: 6'3"
Weight: 240

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Strong Points

Bonitto served as both a traditional edge rusher and stack linebacker at different times for the Sooners and was productive in both roles. As a pass rusher, he has very good first-step quickness, as well as the speed and flexibility to dip and bend around the edge. He was very productive the past two seasons. He shows the ability to redirect as a run defender and does well breaking down in space. He has the speed and high-running motor to chase down quarterbacks for cleanup sacks. He has the lateral movement skills to cover ground as a run defender.

Weak Points

Bonitto has some tweener aspects to his game, and not in a good way. He’s underpowered and fairly one-dimensional in the pass rush, capable of winning with speed but lacking when it comes to converting it to power. It also shows up in the run game, where he struggles to anchor and set a firm edge. He’s a good athlete but not effective dropping into coverage. He has average length but doesn’t use it particularly well when taking on blocks.

Summary

His versatility means Bonitto can contribute in a couple of different ways, but he’ll have to become a more physical player to succeed down around the line of scrimmage. He should at least be a quality situational edge rusher.

Final Grade: 3rd Round

YearGTTFL-YDSSCKS-YDSQBHFF-FRINT-YDSPBU

2018

4

3

0.0-0

0.0-0

0

0-0

0-0

0

2019

14

40

6.5-38

3.5-36

5

0-0

1-0

4

2020

10

32

10.5-56

8.0-44

10

0-0

0-0

2

2021

12

39

15.0-67

7.0-39

9

1-1

0-0

1

Career

40

114

32.0-161

18.5-119

24

1-1

1-0

7

Athlon Sports 2022 NFL Draft Guide

The most complete guide to the 2022 NFL Draft is now available at newsstands everywhere or for purchase online!

Devin Lloyd, OLB, Utah Utes, 2022 NFL Draft
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Devin Lloyd

By Athlon Sports10 hours ago
Nakobe Dean, OLB, Georgia Bulldogs, 2022 NFL Draft
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Nakobe Dean

By Athlon Sports10 hours ago
Nik Bonitto, OLB, Oklahoma Sooners, 2022 NFL Draft
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Nik Bonitto

By Athlon Sports10 hours ago
Channing Tindall, OLB, Georgia Bulldogs, 2022 NFL Draft
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Channing Tindall

By Athlon Sports10 hours ago
Zakoby McClain, OLB, Auburn Tigers, 2022 NFL Draft
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Zakoby McClain

By Athlon Sports10 hours ago
Troy Andersen, OLB, Montana State Bobcats, 2022 NFL Draft
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Troy Andersen

By Athlon Sports10 hours ago
Devin Lloyd, OLB, Utah Utes, 2022 NFL Draft
NFL

2022 NFL Draft: Linebacker Rankings

By Athlon Sports11 hours ago
MLB logo
MLB

10 Opening Days of Significance in Major League Baseball History

By Aaron Tallent21 hours ago