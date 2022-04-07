2022 NFL Draft Profile: Nik Bonitto

Bonitto is versatile and athletic enough to contribute in a couple of different ways, especially as an edge rusher

Versatile and athletic, Nik Bonitto is one of the top outside linebacker prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft. He offers plenty of potential as an edge rusher, but he's a bit of a tweener and will need to shore up some of his weak spots if he wants to become more than just a situational player.

Nik Bonitto Draft Profile

College: Oklahoma

Class: Jr.

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 240

Strong Points

Bonitto served as both a traditional edge rusher and stack linebacker at different times for the Sooners and was productive in both roles. As a pass rusher, he has very good first-step quickness, as well as the speed and flexibility to dip and bend around the edge. He was very productive the past two seasons. He shows the ability to redirect as a run defender and does well breaking down in space. He has the speed and high-running motor to chase down quarterbacks for cleanup sacks. He has the lateral movement skills to cover ground as a run defender.

Weak Points

Bonitto has some tweener aspects to his game, and not in a good way. He’s underpowered and fairly one-dimensional in the pass rush, capable of winning with speed but lacking when it comes to converting it to power. It also shows up in the run game, where he struggles to anchor and set a firm edge. He’s a good athlete but not effective dropping into coverage. He has average length but doesn’t use it particularly well when taking on blocks.

Summary

His versatility means Bonitto can contribute in a couple of different ways, but he’ll have to become a more physical player to succeed down around the line of scrimmage. He should at least be a quality situational edge rusher.

Final Grade: 3rd Round

Year G T TFL-YDS SCKS-YDS QBH FF-FR INT-YDS PBU 2018 4 3 0.0-0 0.0-0 0 0-0 0-0 0 2019 14 40 6.5-38 3.5-36 5 0-0 1-0 4 2020 10 32 10.5-56 8.0-44 10 0-0 0-0 2 2021 12 39 15.0-67 7.0-39 9 1-1 0-0 1 Career 40 114 32.0-161 18.5-119 24 1-1 1-0 7