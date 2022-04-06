2022 NFL Draft Profile: Phidarian Mathis

Athletic and quick for his size, Mathis has the tools necessary to be a disruptor at and behind the line of scrimmage

While school affiliation certainly helps when it comes to Phidarian Mathis, there's much more to this defensive tackle and his outlook for the 2022 NFL Draft. An Alabama product, Mathis offers both strength and quickness, a combination that helped him wreck many a play for the Crimson Tide against some of the best competition college football has to offer. He has his limitations but there are more than enough positives that should make Mathis a Day 2 pick.

Phidarian Mathis Draft Profile

College: Alabama

Class: Sr.

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 320

Strong Points

The latest interior lineman out of the Alabama pipeline, Mathis has the strength of a 320-pounder but plays with the quickness and athleticism of a smaller man. He has very good get-off, and when it’s paired with his heavy, quick and violent hands, he has the ability to dominate a down. He has the quickness to get into gaps, and his length gives him a tremendous playmaking radius. He shows good awareness of quick-game concepts, getting his hands up to disrupt passing lanes.

Weak Points

Mathis doesn’t always play with great balance or proper pad level, and because of that, he sometimes gives up ground against double teams in the run game. He’s not always effective occupying blocks in the run game.

Summary

Mathis fits anywhere from 0- to 5-technique, depending on the scheme. He isn’t a two-gapping lineman and might have some issues in the run game early, but he should consistently disrupt things upfield with his quickness and heavy hands.

Final Grade: 2nd/3rd Round

Year G T TFL-YDS SCKS-YDS QBH FF-FR PBU 2018 15 18 0.0-0 0.0-0 0 0-0 0 2019 12 27 0.5-0 0.0-0 2 1-0 0 2020 13 31 5.0-10 1.5-6 3 1-0 3 2021 15 53 12.0-56 9.0-52 6 1-0 2 Career 55 129 17.5-66 10.5-58 11 3-0 5