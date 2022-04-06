Skip to main content

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Phidarian Mathis

Phidarian Mathis, DT, Alabama Crimson Tide, 2022 NFL Draft

Athletic and quick for his size, Mathis has the tools necessary to be a disruptor at and behind the line of scrimmage

While school affiliation certainly helps when it comes to Phidarian Mathis, there's much more to this defensive tackle and his outlook for the 2022 NFL Draft. An Alabama product, Mathis offers both strength and quickness, a combination that helped him wreck many a play for the Crimson Tide against some of the best competition college football has to offer. He has his limitations but there are more than enough positives that should make Mathis a Day 2 pick.

(This profile is one of 230 featured in the Athlon Sports 2022 NFL Draft Guide. With in-depth scouting reports on the top prospects, position rankings, and more, no source will have you better prepared for draft day. Purchase a copy online today, the digital edition for instant access, or look for it on newsstands everywhere.)

Phidarian Mathis Draft Profile

College: Alabama
Class: Sr.
Height: 6'4"
Weight: 320

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Strong Points

The latest interior lineman out of the Alabama pipeline, Mathis has the strength of a 320-pounder but plays with the quickness and athleticism of a smaller man. He has very good get-off, and when it’s paired with his heavy, quick and violent hands, he has the ability to dominate a down. He has the quickness to get into gaps, and his length gives him a tremendous playmaking radius. He shows good awareness of quick-game concepts, getting his hands up to disrupt passing lanes.

Weak Points

Mathis doesn’t always play with great balance or proper pad level, and because of that, he sometimes gives up ground against double teams in the run game. He’s not always effective occupying blocks in the run game.

Summary

Mathis fits anywhere from 0- to 5-technique, depending on the scheme. He isn’t a two-gapping lineman and might have some issues in the run game early, but he should consistently disrupt things upfield with his quickness and heavy hands.

Final Grade: 2nd/3rd Round

YearGTTFL-YDSSCKS-YDSQBHFF-FRPBU

2018

15

18

0.0-0

0.0-0

0

0-0

0

2019

12

27

0.5-0

0.0-0

2

1-0

0

2020

13

31

5.0-10

1.5-6

3

1-0

3

2021

15

53

12.0-56

9.0-52

6

1-0

2

Career

55

129

17.5-66

10.5-58

11

3-0

5

Athlon Sports 2022 NFL Draft Guide

The most complete guide to the 2022 NFL Draft is now available at newsstands everywhere or for purchase online!

Phidarian Mathis, DT, Alabama Crimson Tide, 2022 NFL Draft
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Phidarian Mathis

By Athlon Sports13 seconds ago
Travis Jones, DT, UConn Huskies, 2022 NFL Draft
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Travis Jones

By Athlon Sports10 minutes ago
Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia Bulldogs, 2022 NFL Draft
NFL

2022 NFL Draft: Defensive Tackle Rankings

By Athlon Sports20 minutes ago
Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh Panthers Football
College Football

ACC Football: Analyzing Returning Starter Data for 2022

By Steven Lassan1 hour ago
Kansas Jayhawks, 2022 NCAA Tournament National Champion
College Basketball

Ranking College Basketball's National Champions Since 1985

By Kyle Kensing10 hours ago
Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan Wolverines, 2022 NFL Draft
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Aidan Hutchinson

By Athlon Sports23 hours ago
Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon Ducks, 2022 NFL Draft
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Kayvon Thibodeaux

By Athlon Sports23 hours ago
Travon Walker, DE, Georgia Bulldogs, 2022 NFL Draft
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Travon Walker

By Athlon SportsApr 5, 2022