2022 NFL Draft Profile: Quay Walker

Quay Walker, ILB, Georgia Bulldogs, 2022 NFL Draft

Walker has all the tools to be a quality, three-down inside linebacker

When it comes to physical prototypes for the inside linebacker position in the 2022 NFL Draft, teams should look no further than Quay Walker. A complementary piece on an elite Georgia defense, he just needs to find the right team that can help him sharpen his instincts so he can take full advantage of his physical gifts.

Quay Walker Draft Profile

College: Georgia
Class: Sr.
Height: 6'4"
Weight: 245

Strong Points

A big stack linebacker with impressive movement skills, Walker is a physical prototype for an inside linebacker. He has what he needs to work through traffic, with especially long arms and quick hands that allow him to stack and shed blockers. He’s a fluid, multidirectional athlete with the speed to cover ground sideline-to-sideline. His length and athleticism play well in zone coverage; he has the ability to match up with tight ends; and he lined up as a stand-up edge rusher at times. He has a very good motor and earns high marks for character.

Weak Points

Walker is often a step late to react and susceptible to misdirection and eye candy, limiting his range. His instincts as a zone dropper need to be sharpened as well.

Summary

He needs to become a faster processor at the next level, but if a coaching staff (and/or more reps) can get him there, Walker has all the tools to be a quality three-down ILB.

Final Grade: 2nd/3rd Round

YearGTTFL-YDSSCKS-YDSQBHFF-FRPBU

2018

13

6

0.0-0

0.0-0

0

0-0

0

2019

13

23

3.5-15

2.5-14

8

0-0

0

2020

10

43

2.0-4

1.0-2

4

0-0

0

2021

15

67

5.5-30

1.5-22

3

0-1

3

Career

51

139

11.0-49

5.0-38

15

0-1

3

