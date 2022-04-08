2022 NFL Draft Profile: Quay Walker
When it comes to physical prototypes for the inside linebacker position in the 2022 NFL Draft, teams should look no further than Quay Walker. A complementary piece on an elite Georgia defense, he just needs to find the right team that can help him sharpen his instincts so he can take full advantage of his physical gifts.
College: Georgia
Class: Sr.
Height: 6'4"
Weight: 245
Strong Points
A big stack linebacker with impressive movement skills, Walker is a physical prototype for an inside linebacker. He has what he needs to work through traffic, with especially long arms and quick hands that allow him to stack and shed blockers. He’s a fluid, multidirectional athlete with the speed to cover ground sideline-to-sideline. His length and athleticism play well in zone coverage; he has the ability to match up with tight ends; and he lined up as a stand-up edge rusher at times. He has a very good motor and earns high marks for character.
Weak Points
Walker is often a step late to react and susceptible to misdirection and eye candy, limiting his range. His instincts as a zone dropper need to be sharpened as well.
Summary
He needs to become a faster processor at the next level, but if a coaching staff (and/or more reps) can get him there, Walker has all the tools to be a quality three-down ILB.
Final Grade: 2nd/3rd Round
|Year
|G
|T
|TFL-YDS
|SCKS-YDS
|QBH
|FF-FR
|PBU
2018
13
6
0.0-0
0.0-0
0
0-0
0
2019
13
23
3.5-15
2.5-14
8
0-0
0
2020
10
43
2.0-4
1.0-2
4
0-0
0
2021
15
67
5.5-30
1.5-22
3
0-1
3
Career
51
139
11.0-49
5.0-38
15
0-1
3