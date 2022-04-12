2022 NFL Draft Profile: Roger McCreary

McCreary’s versatility should appeal to plenty of NFL teams looking for cornerback help

If versatility is something teams want in their cornerback, then Roger McCreary should be a top target in the 2022 NFL Draft. Fast and fluid, McCreary is capable of filling pretty much every assignment, which means he should appeal to plenty of teams. He may not possess ideal length, but he checks off enough other boxes that he should be off the board before Day 2 is over.

Roger McCreary Draft Profile

College: Auburn

Class: Sr.

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 185

Strong Points

McCreary is a fast, fluid athlete who can play a variety of coverages. He’s at his best in press, where he has the speed to stick with receivers down the field and discourage QBs from testing him. He has experience playing off-man as well and has the tight backpedal and click-and-close ability to thrive. His short-area quickness and ability to change directions allow him to mirror underneath as well, and his competitiveness in run support should allow him to play over the slot.

Weak Points

His length is less than ideal; he shows an inability to reroute receivers at the line. He’ll have a smaller margin for error in trail position and when closing on the ball from off-man.

Summary

The lack of length will be a deal-breaker for some teams, but McCreary’s ability to move inside and play a variety of coverages gives him the versatility to fit a number of schemes.

Final Grade: 1st/2nd Round

Year G T TFL-YDS SCKS-YDS QBH FF-FR INT-YDS PBU 2018 7 5 0.0-0 0.0-0 0 0-0 0-0 1 2019 13 36 1.0-3 0.0-0 0 0-1 1-0 11 2020 10 45 7.0-22 0.0-0 1 1-0 3-63 6 2021 12 49 2.0-8 1.0-7 0 0-0 2-35 14 Career 42 135 10.0-33 1.0-7 1 1-1 6-98 32