2022 NFL Draft Profile: Tariq Woolen

An impressive showing at the Scouting Combine has Woolen's draft stock soaring

Tall, athletic and explosive, Tariq Woolen is one of the most intriguing cornerback prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft. A converted wide receiver, Woolen is still learning how to play the cornerback position but he also put together one of the most impressive performances at the Scouting Combine, including a blistering 4.26 40, tied for the fourth-fastest time ever. Rough edges aside, Woolen's Combine tape has his stock on the rise and could result in him getting drafted earlier than originally projected.

Tariq Woolen Draft Profile

College: UTSA
Class: Sr.
Height: 6'4"
Weight: 205

Strong Points

A converted wide receiver who moved to the defensive side of the ball during the 2020 pandemic season, Woolen has a jaw-dropping athletic profile. He’s tall with an enormous wingspan, and he is one of the most explosive and flat-out fastest athletes in this draft class. He’s physical enough to line up in press coverage and reroute receivers and more than fast enough to make up ground if things go wrong. He battles at the catch point and has ball skills from his days as a wideout. He’s willing and physical filling against the run. UTSA also used him inside and at safety for some snaps.

Weak Points

He’s as raw as they come, and right now Woolen is purely a press-coverage corner who needs to become more patient with his technique. His footwork is sloppy in his transitions, and he struggles to process the action in front of him when asked to play off-man. So far, he doesn’t show the kind of spatial awareness needed to play zone or make the move to safety.

Summary

He’s probably two or three years away from contributing, but Woolen’s physical traits will buy him the maximum amount of time to get there.

Final Grade: 3rd/4th Round

YearGTTFL-YDSSCKS-YDSQBHFF-FRINT-YDSPBU

2018

12

0

0.0-0

0.0-0

0

0-0

0-0

0

2019

9

2

0.0-0

0.0-0

0

0-0

0-0

0

2020

11

35

2.5-12

1.5-11

2

0-0

1-0

4

2021

9

25

2.5-6

0.0-0

1

0-0

1-0

5

Career

41

62

5.0-18

1.5-11

3

0-0

2-0

9

