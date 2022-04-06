2022 NFL Draft Profile: Travis Jones

Jones' combination of size, strength and movement skills should make him more than just a space-filler for some team's defensive line Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Teams looking to the 2022 NFL Draft to fill a hole on the interior of their defensive line should definitely consider Travis Jones. A massive nose tackle, Jones is more than just a big body as he offers surprising quickness and agility for a man his size. If anything, he should be able to step in right away and occupy blockers, but he has the potential to develop into more than just a rotational piece.

Travis Jones Draft Profile

College: Connecticut

Class: Jr.

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 330

Strong Points

A massive nose tackle, Jones brings the size and strength to devour blocks on the interior. He has impressive quickness and change-of-direction ability for his size, effectively locating the ball and making more plays than you’d expect from a space-eater. In the pass rush, he frequently pushes linemen back into the pocket. Overall, his motor and effort are outstanding.

Weak Points

Jones thrived almost too much on physicality at the college level. He has to add some nuance, refining his hand usage to keep blockers out of his frame and looking to limit contact on the way to the backfield. At this point, every one of his moves ends in an attempt to bull-rush his way through a blocker.

Summary

His size, strength and movement skills give Jones plenty of upside. He’ll be a rotational lineman asked to eat blocks but could round into a more complete player as a 1-technique.

Final Grade: 2nd/3rd Round

Year G T TFL-YDS SCKS-YDS QBH FF-FR PBU 2018 12 46 5.5-15 0.5-3 0 0-0 0 2019 12 40 6.0-28 3.5-19 3 0-0 0 2021 11 47 6.5-37 4.5-34 7 0-0 0 Career 35 133 18.0-80 8.5-56 10 0-0 0