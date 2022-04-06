2022 NFL Draft Profile: Travis Jones
Teams looking to the 2022 NFL Draft to fill a hole on the interior of their defensive line should definitely consider Travis Jones. A massive nose tackle, Jones is more than just a big body as he offers surprising quickness and agility for a man his size. If anything, he should be able to step in right away and occupy blockers, but he has the potential to develop into more than just a rotational piece.
Travis Jones Draft Profile
College: Connecticut
Class: Jr.
Height: 6'4"
Weight: 330
Strong Points
A massive nose tackle, Jones brings the size and strength to devour blocks on the interior. He has impressive quickness and change-of-direction ability for his size, effectively locating the ball and making more plays than you’d expect from a space-eater. In the pass rush, he frequently pushes linemen back into the pocket. Overall, his motor and effort are outstanding.
Weak Points
Jones thrived almost too much on physicality at the college level. He has to add some nuance, refining his hand usage to keep blockers out of his frame and looking to limit contact on the way to the backfield. At this point, every one of his moves ends in an attempt to bull-rush his way through a blocker.
Summary
His size, strength and movement skills give Jones plenty of upside. He’ll be a rotational lineman asked to eat blocks but could round into a more complete player as a 1-technique.
Final Grade: 2nd/3rd Round
|Year
|G
|T
|TFL-YDS
|SCKS-YDS
|QBH
|FF-FR
|PBU
2018
12
46
5.5-15
0.5-3
0
0-0
0
2019
12
40
6.0-28
3.5-19
3
0-0
0
2021
11
47
6.5-37
4.5-34
7
0-0
0
Career
35
133
18.0-80
8.5-56
10
0-0
0