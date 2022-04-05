Skip to main content

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Travon Walker

Travon Walker, DE, Georgia Bulldogs, 2022 NFL Draft

Walker isn't a finished product but he oozes more than enough potential to make him a likely first-round pick

If teams are looking for a defensive end in the 2022 NFL Draft who just may be scratching the surface of his full potential, Travon Walker certainly fits the bill. A key part of Georgia's stifling, national championship-winning defense, Walker has the athleticism, strength and motor to not only succeed in the pros, but his total package could make him a top-10 pick.

Travon Walker Draft Profile

College: Georgia
Class: Jr.
Height: 6'5"
Weight: 275

Strong Points

A big man who brings the movement skills of a much smaller man, Walker was just scratching the surface of his potential at Georgia. He lined up all across the defensive line, with the power to hold his own as a 3- or 4i-technique. He explodes at the snap, with the quickness to gain an immediate advantage and the long arms to keep blockers out of his frame on the way to the backfield. He’s a sturdy edge setter when lining up outside, and he even shows the ability to drop into coverage like a 3-4 outside linebacker. He has a nonstop motor and rare speed for his size, which shows up when chasing down plays.

Weak Points

Walker is still refining his game, and he’s a little bit stiff when trying to bend the edge. He gets stuck on blocks more often than he should.

Summary

He’s not a pure edge burner, but Walker’s explosive athleticism, play strength and motor should make him a very valuable, and very versatile, piece in the front seven.

Final Grade: 1st Round

YearGTTFL-YDSSCKS-YDSQBHFF-FRPBU

2019

12

15

3.5-12

2.5-11

5

0-0

1

2020

9

13

2.0-6

1.0-2

8

1-0

1

2021

15

37

7.0-50

6.0-46

6

0-0

2

Career

36

65

12.5-68

9.5-59

19

1-0

4

