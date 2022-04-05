2022 NFL Draft Profile: Travon Walker
If teams are looking for a defensive end in the 2022 NFL Draft who just may be scratching the surface of his full potential, Travon Walker certainly fits the bill. A key part of Georgia's stifling, national championship-winning defense, Walker has the athleticism, strength and motor to not only succeed in the pros, but his total package could make him a top-10 pick.
Travon Walker Draft Profile
College: Georgia
Class: Jr.
Height: 6'5"
Weight: 275
Strong Points
A big man who brings the movement skills of a much smaller man, Walker was just scratching the surface of his potential at Georgia. He lined up all across the defensive line, with the power to hold his own as a 3- or 4i-technique. He explodes at the snap, with the quickness to gain an immediate advantage and the long arms to keep blockers out of his frame on the way to the backfield. He’s a sturdy edge setter when lining up outside, and he even shows the ability to drop into coverage like a 3-4 outside linebacker. He has a nonstop motor and rare speed for his size, which shows up when chasing down plays.
Weak Points
Walker is still refining his game, and he’s a little bit stiff when trying to bend the edge. He gets stuck on blocks more often than he should.
Summary
He’s not a pure edge burner, but Walker’s explosive athleticism, play strength and motor should make him a very valuable, and very versatile, piece in the front seven.
Final Grade: 1st Round
|Year
|G
|T
|TFL-YDS
|SCKS-YDS
|QBH
|FF-FR
|PBU
2019
12
15
3.5-12
2.5-11
5
0-0
1
2020
9
13
2.0-6
1.0-2
8
1-0
1
2021
15
37
7.0-50
6.0-46
6
0-0
2
Career
36
65
12.5-68
9.5-59
19
1-0
4