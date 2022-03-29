Skip to main content

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Trey McBride

Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State Rams, 2022 NFL Draft

McBride is the kind of quality, two-way player NFL teams are looking for in a tight end these days

The top tight end in college football last season, Trey McBride should be a popular target in the 2022 NFL Draft. The John Mackey Award winner in 2021 for his receiving production, McBride offers just as much value as a blocker. He may not be the next Travis Kelce, George Kittle, or Kyle Pitts, but McBride has the tools to develop into a quality starting tight end in the pros.

(This profile is one of 230 featured in the Athlon Sports 2022 NFL Draft Guide. With in-depth scouting reports on the top prospects, position rankings, and more, no source will have you better prepared for draft day. Purchase a copy online today, the digital edition for instant access, or look for it on newsstands everywhere.)

Trey McBride Draft Profile

College: Colorado State
Class: Sr.
Height: 6'4"
Weight: 260

Strong Points

The most well-rounded tight end in this draft class, McBride brings value as a pass-catcher and a blocker. He’s a player who thrives on physicality in all phases of the game. He’s a coordinated mover and big target over the middle who shows an understanding of route-running nuances. He’ll drive a defender onto his heels and separate with a late break, effectively getting his head around and locating the ball. His size, strong hands and competitiveness allow him to win in contested-catch situations. He shows nice fluidity catching and turning upfield in the flat, and he’s competitive with the ball in his hands. He goes hard as a blocker, sturdy enough to handle himself in-line and showing an understanding of angles when working out to the second level.

Weak Points

He’s not the most sudden or explosive athlete, and some of McBride’s success came working against soft zone coverages against defenses that lack elite athletes; he’ll have to prove he can win against size and speed at the next level and operate in the tighter spaces of the NFL. He’s not going to bring much as a big-play threat, with average speed and not much in the way of elusiveness with the ball in his hands.

Summary

Teams will wonder about his ceiling, but as offenses look to get more physical, McBride is the kind of two-way player they’re looking for. With his competitiveness as a blocker and understanding of nuances in the passing game, he should settle in as a role player, with the chance to become a quality starter.

Final Grade: 2nd/3rd Round

YearGRECYDSYPCTDR-ATTR-YDSTD

2018

12

7

89

12.7

1

2

3

0

2019

12

45

560

12.4

4

0

0

0

2020

4

22

330

15.0

4

0

0

0

2021

12

90

1,121

12.5

1

1

69

1

Career

40

164

2,100

12.8

10

3

72

1

