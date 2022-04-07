2022 NFL Draft Profile: Troy Andersen

Andersen could be an intriguing developmental project based on his physical traits and varied skill set Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Forget the FCS background or so-called "small school" label, Troy Andersen is a legitimate outside linebacker prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft. A two-way player, Andersen is athletic enough to have succeeded on offense but he also turned himself into one of the best linebackers on the FCS level. He's still new to the position and there are obvious questions about the level of competition faced, but Andersen's skill set and physical package should appeal to some team on Day 2 of the draft.

Troy Andersen Draft Profile

College: Montana State

Class: Sr.

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 235

Strong Points

He was a Big Sky All-Freshman Team member as a running back and linebacker, then first-team all-conference as a quarterback his sophomore year. Andersen settled in at linebacker his last two collegiate seasons, establishing himself as one of FCS’s best players at any position. He’s still something of a moldable ball of clay, with the size and athleticism to fit and possibly thrive at any linebacker spot. He has the explosive athleticism and speed to cover a lot of ground at the second level. He’s physical and twitched up and provides pop as a tackler, with the long arms to stack and shed blockers. He has the fluid athleticism and speed to run with tight ends in coverage, and he flashes good instincts as a zone dropper.

Weak Points

He’s rough around the edges due to the position switches and level of competition. He can be slow to react as a run defender, susceptible to eye candy; his false steps will cost him in the NFL. He has the length to develop good take-on skills but at this point struggles to stack and shed.

Summary

He’ll come into the league as a core special-teamer — and a move back to offense, possibly as a fullback, isn’t out of the question — but Andersen brings an intriguing set of skills for a developmental prospect.

Final Grade: 3rd/4th Round

Year G T TFL-YDS SCKS-YDS QBH FF-FR INT-YDS PBU 2017 11 9 1.0-2 1.0-2 0 0-0 0-0 0 2018 13 4 1.0-8 1.0-8 0 0-0 0-0 0 2019 11 54 11.5-62 6.5-45 2 0-0 1-1 5 2021 15 150 14.0-46 3.0-20 1 0-1 2-40 7 Career 50 217 27.5-118 11.5-75 3 0-1 3-41 12