Skip to main content

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Zakoby McClain

Zakoby McClain, OLB, Auburn Tigers, 2022 NFL Draft

McClain's combination of speed, instincts and energy should be more than enough to earn him a shot at making an NFL roster

Zakoby McClain's skill set should be more than enough to make the outside linebacker prospect a Day 2 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He doesn't possess ideal size for the position, which just makes it even more critical that he continues to refine other aspects of his game and improve his coverage skills. If he can do that, he could develop into a quality starter in the right system.

(This profile is one of 230 featured in the Athlon Sports 2022 NFL Draft Guide. With in-depth scouting reports on the top prospects, position rankings, and more, no source will have you better prepared for draft day. Purchase a copy online today, the digital edition for instant access, or look for it on newsstands everywhere.)

Zakoby McClain Draft Profile

College: Auburn
Class: Sr.
Height: 6'0"
Weight: 220

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Strong Points

A fast, instinctive linebacker, McClain covers a ton of ground. He’s a fluid mover who goes sideline to sideline against the run and shows a good feel for pursuit angles. He’s a solid pound-for-pound hitter and shows some pop when asked to attack downhill. He has the athleticism and speed to run with tight ends in coverage. He plays with urgency and a willingness to be physical; he’ll be a special teams contributor.

Weak Points

He’s undersized and has issues when it comes to take-on skills. Size will also show up in coverage against tight ends, and he’s better in man coverage than as a zone dropper.

Summary

His speed, instincts and energy are enough to earn him a chance to develop into a starting Will in a 4-3 alignment, and his floor is as a passing-down player and core special-teamer.

Final Grade: 3rd/4th Round

YearGTTFL-YDSSCKS-YDSQBHFF-FRINT-YDSPBU

2018

13

4

0.0-0

0.0-0

0

0-0

0-0

1

2019

13

55

5.5-10

0.5-5

0

3-0

1-100

0

2020

11

113

5.5-33

3.0-30

2

1-0

0-0

1

2021

12

96

8.0-17

2.0-10

2

0-0

0-0

6

Career

49

268

19.0-60

5.5-45

4

4-0

1-100

8

Athlon Sports 2022 NFL Draft Guide

The most complete guide to the 2022 NFL Draft is now available at newsstands everywhere or for purchase online!

Devin Lloyd, OLB, Utah Utes, 2022 NFL Draft
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Devin Lloyd

By Athlon Sports10 hours ago
Nakobe Dean, OLB, Georgia Bulldogs, 2022 NFL Draft
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Nakobe Dean

By Athlon Sports10 hours ago
Nik Bonitto, OLB, Oklahoma Sooners, 2022 NFL Draft
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Nik Bonitto

By Athlon Sports10 hours ago
Channing Tindall, OLB, Georgia Bulldogs, 2022 NFL Draft
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Channing Tindall

By Athlon Sports10 hours ago
Zakoby McClain, OLB, Auburn Tigers, 2022 NFL Draft
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Zakoby McClain

By Athlon Sports10 hours ago
Troy Andersen, OLB, Montana State Bobcats, 2022 NFL Draft
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Troy Andersen

By Athlon Sports10 hours ago
Devin Lloyd, OLB, Utah Utes, 2022 NFL Draft
NFL

2022 NFL Draft: Linebacker Rankings

By Athlon Sports11 hours ago
MLB logo
MLB

10 Opening Days of Significance in Major League Baseball History

By Aaron Tallent21 hours ago