2022 NFL Draft Profile: Zakoby McClain

McClain's combination of speed, instincts and energy should be more than enough to earn him a shot at making an NFL roster

Zakoby McClain's skill set should be more than enough to make the outside linebacker prospect a Day 2 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He doesn't possess ideal size for the position, which just makes it even more critical that he continues to refine other aspects of his game and improve his coverage skills. If he can do that, he could develop into a quality starter in the right system.

Zakoby McClain Draft Profile

College: Auburn

Class: Sr.

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 220

Strong Points

A fast, instinctive linebacker, McClain covers a ton of ground. He’s a fluid mover who goes sideline to sideline against the run and shows a good feel for pursuit angles. He’s a solid pound-for-pound hitter and shows some pop when asked to attack downhill. He has the athleticism and speed to run with tight ends in coverage. He plays with urgency and a willingness to be physical; he’ll be a special teams contributor.

Weak Points

He’s undersized and has issues when it comes to take-on skills. Size will also show up in coverage against tight ends, and he’s better in man coverage than as a zone dropper.

Summary

His speed, instincts and energy are enough to earn him a chance to develop into a starting Will in a 4-3 alignment, and his floor is as a passing-down player and core special-teamer.

Final Grade: 3rd/4th Round

Year G T TFL-YDS SCKS-YDS QBH FF-FR INT-YDS PBU 2018 13 4 0.0-0 0.0-0 0 0-0 0-0 1 2019 13 55 5.5-10 0.5-5 0 3-0 1-100 0 2020 11 113 5.5-33 3.0-30 2 1-0 0-0 1 2021 12 96 8.0-17 2.0-10 2 0-0 0-0 6 Career 49 268 19.0-60 5.5-45 4 4-0 1-100 8