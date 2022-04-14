Kyle Hamilton is not only Athlon's No. 1 safety this year, he's also the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2022 draft class

When it comes to the secondary in the 2022 NFL Draft, the cornerback position may be deeper, but that doesn't mean there aren't any safety prospects of interest. In fact, it just so happens that Athlon's No. 1 overall prospect in this year's draft class is a safety, and while he won't be the first player taken on April 28, he shouldn't have to wait long to hear his name called. And he may not be the only safety to go in the first round either.

As part of Athlon Sports' 2022 NFL Draft Guide, we have ranked each position, including 25 safeties. A total of eight of these also can be found among the top 100 prospects overall. Here is how Athlon ranks this year's outside and inside linebacker classes.

2022 NFL Draft: Safety Rankings

1. Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

2. Daxton Hill, Michigan

3. Jaquan Brisker, Penn State

4. Lewis Cine, Georgia

5. Bryan Cook, Cincinnati

6. Verone McKinley III, Oregon

7. Nick Cross, Maryland

8. Kerby Joseph, Illinois

9. Jalen Pitre, Baylor

10. Markquese Bell, Florida A&M

11. Alontae Taylor, Tennessee

12. Leon O’Neal Jr., Texas A&M

13. Bubba Bolden, Miami (Fla.)

14. Tycen Anderson, Toledo

15. Sterling Weatherford, Miami (Ohio)

16. Juanyeh Thomas, Georgia Tech

17. Yusuf Corker, Kentucky

18. Reed Blankenship, Middle Tennessee

19. Brad Hawkins, Michigan

20. Smoke Monday, Auburn

21. Jordan Mosley, Maryland

22. Trenton Thompson, San Diego State

23. Tre Sterling, Oklahoma State

24. Percy Butler, Louisiana

25. Qwynnterrio Cole, Louisville