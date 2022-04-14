Skip to main content

2022 NFL Draft: Safety Rankings

Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 2022 NFL Draft

Kyle Hamilton is not only Athlon's No. 1 safety this year, he's also the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2022 draft class

When it comes to the secondary in the 2022 NFL Draft, the cornerback position may be deeper, but that doesn't mean there aren't any safety prospects of interest. In fact, it just so happens that Athlon's No. 1 overall prospect in this year's draft class is a safety, and while he won't be the first player taken on April 28, he shouldn't have to wait long to hear his name called. And he may not be the only safety to go in the first round either.

As part of Athlon Sports' 2022 NFL Draft Guide, we have ranked each position, including 25 safeties. A total of eight of these also can be found among the top 100 prospects overall. Here is how Athlon ranks this year's outside and inside linebacker classes.

1. Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame
2. Daxton Hill, Michigan
3. Jaquan Brisker, Penn State
4. Lewis Cine, Georgia
5. Bryan Cook, Cincinnati
6. Verone McKinley III, Oregon
7. Nick Cross, Maryland
8. Kerby Joseph, Illinois
9. Jalen Pitre, Baylor
10. Markquese Bell, Florida A&M
11. Alontae Taylor, Tennessee
12. Leon O’Neal Jr., Texas A&M
13. Bubba Bolden, Miami (Fla.)
14. Tycen Anderson, Toledo
15. Sterling Weatherford, Miami (Ohio)
16. Juanyeh Thomas, Georgia Tech
17. Yusuf Corker, Kentucky
18. Reed Blankenship, Middle Tennessee
19. Brad Hawkins, Michigan
20. Smoke Monday, Auburn
21. Jordan Mosley, Maryland
22. Trenton Thompson, San Diego State
23. Tre Sterling, Oklahoma State
24. Percy Butler, Louisiana
25. Qwynnterrio Cole, Louisville

