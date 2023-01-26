2023 NFL Draft: Finding the Next Brock Purdy

The NFL conference championship games will take place this weekend, and the four participating teams are a surprise to no one who follows professional football.

One of the starting quarterbacks in the NFC Championship Game, however, is apparently a surprise to anyone who doesn't pay much attention to college football.

Brock Purdy is the biggest story heading into Championship Sunday, and I'm not sure it's even close. NFL analysts, writers, and fans have been blown away by the most recent Mr. Irrelevant (last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, No. 262 overall) ever since he was inserted into the lineup as the starter for the San Francisco 49ers.

To some of us, however, Purdy's success isn't a surprise. It's really only a surprise if you measure expectations against draft position. Anyone who keeps a close eye on college football knows that Purdy was a multi-year starter at a Power 5 program who had a lot of success.

He doesn't have Josh Allen's size or Lamar Jackson's speed. He doesn't have Trevor Lawrence's arm or Joe Burrow's swagger.

No. All Purdy has is experience winning more football games than he lost at the highest level of college football. In any other industry on the planet, that's enough for employers to fall over themselves to try to hire you.

It doesn't take next-level scouting or some sort of secret formula to find the next Brock Purdy. It just takes a team to give a proven winner an opportunity, while also making sure they have the tools around them to be successful. That's how it worked out for Tom Brady. In a way, the two have similar stories. Like Purdy, Brady was a multi-year starter who had success at a big-time program.

Over-scouting, plain and simple, was what tanked Brady's draft stock. Everyone looked at the measurables instead of asking "can he play?" and "does he know how to win?"

The NFL still hasn't perfected its evaluation of quarterback talent, and Purdy is a prime example of that. Teams will draft talented quarterbacks and throw them into scenarios on bad teams with no help. When they fail, those players are lucky if they get another shot, and they're often never the same again as a result of being torn down in the most important, developmental stages of their careers.

There's an argument to be made that teams might be better off putting a supporting cast in place first, then plugging a young quarterback into the system.

There are some teams heading into the 2023 offseason who appear to have their supporting casts in place but are in need of a quarterback of the future. Some of those teams won't be in a position to take one of the two or three supposed "can't miss" quarterbacks in the 2023 draft class.

They should be looking for the next Brock Purdy.

Here are five players who, according to how and where they played college football, could be the next Brock Purdy.

Stetson Bennett, Georgia

Again, these aren't going to be sleepers. We all know who Bennett is and what he can do. That's the point. Bennett can make all of the necessary throws. He's mobile, he's a leader, and he's a winner — as in back-to-back national championships while playing in what most people consider the nation's toughest conference. What are we even talking about? His height? He's one inch shorter than Bryce Young, who will likely be drafted within the first five picks of the 2023 NFL Draft, if not No. 1 overall (should the Bears trade out of that spot).

Max Duggan, TCU

We're staying with the Bennett narrative here. Duggan is an elite athlete who carried a team that was picked to finish in the bottom half of the Big 12 all the way to the national title game. It's not pretty, but he gets it done. There's a little bit of Brett Favre and Tim Tebow in Duggan, and he'll command a huddle with those traits. A lot of draft analysts and outlets have him going undrafted.

Aidan O'Connell, Purdue

O'Connell played a lot of football during his four-year career, including as a full-time starter over the last two seasons. Let's not overthink it. There are no questions about his size or accuracy. He won more games than he lost. He did it in the Big Ten. Give him protection and weapons and he could develop into an NFL starter and hang around for a while.

Jaren Hall, BYU

Hall is coming off two fairly successful seasons as a starter for the Cougars. He was under a lot of pressure to perform well as the heir to Zack Wilson, and he was up to the task. Hall took care of the football and won games with both his arm and his legs. He's a mature leader and has a decent shot at succeeding in the NFL if given a chance.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA

Thompson-Robinson will be viewed by many as a dual-threat guy because of his ability as a runner, but he improved as a passer every year in Chip Kelly's system. In 2022, he completed nearly 70 percent of his passes and helped make Bruin football as relevant as it's been in recent memory.

— Written by J.P. Scott, who is part of the Athlon Contributor Network. His work has appeared on SI.com, FoxSports.com, Yahoo! SBNation and Bleacher Report. He is a three-time FWAA writing contest award winner. Follow him on Twitter @TheJPScott.