2023 NFL Mock Draft: First-Round Predictions

If the Chicago Bears keep the No. 1 overall pick they will most likely look to add an impact defender like Alabama's Will Anderson Jr.

Just eight NFL teams remain in the chase for the Lombardi Trophy and as entertaining as the action has already been in the playoffs this year, it's fully draft season for most of the league right now. Underclassmen have declared, the NFL Scouting Combine is just around the corner and it won't be long before everybody converges upon Kansas City to start turning in picks.

It's still early but with all that in mind, here's a look at who could go where in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft:

Note: The Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick due to tampering violations.

1. Chicago Bears — Will Anderson Jr., Edge, Alabama

The Bears will be listening for just about any offer they get but if they stay put atop the draft, Anderson will land in the Windy City after being the best defensive player in college football the past two years by a wide margin.

2. Houston Texans — C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

The debate as to who QB1 will be might end up being something that gets decided just minutes before NFL commissioner Roger Goodell takes the stage. Stroud might be a slightly safer pick after a masterful performance in his final game and with better measurables than Bryce Young.

3. Arizona Cardinals — Tyree Wilson, Edge, Texas Tech

J.J. Watt has ridden off into the sunset and the team needs some new building blocks up front on defense. Enter Wilson, a 6-foot-6 terror off the edge that seems to live in the opposing backfield.

4. Indianapolis Colts — Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

The Texans' loss is the Colts' gain, as the franchise finally lands some quarterback stability in the Heisman trophy winner. Young's size will turn off plenty, but he could be a massive upgrade right away in Indy.

5. Seattle Seahawks (via Denver) — Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

Carter is the latest freakishly powerful interior disruptor out of Athens and has the ability to impact the offense on just about every snap. Given the way Pete Carroll plays defense, he could have a big role in the Pacific Northwest as a centerpiece up front.

6. Detroit Lions (via Los Angeles Rams) — Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson

Bresee burst onto the scene as a freshman and played through a ton between then and declaring for the draft. He's a disruptive athlete though and could form quite the combination next to Aidan Hutchinson.

7. Las Vegas Raiders — Paris Johnson, OL, Ohio State

It remains to be seen what the Raiders do at quarterback moving forward but they need to find some consistency up front if they want to give the signal-caller some time to actually throw the ball. Johnson has the flexibility to play inside or at left tackle and has excellent control in pass protection.

8. Atlanta Falcons — Myles Murphy, DL, Clemson

Murphy is going to draw a host of comparisons to last year's top pick, Travon Walker, with his size and athleticism. That would be music to the Falcons' ears, which have needed somebody to turn into a force rushing the passer the past few years.

9. Carolina Panthers — Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

Mayer is the top tight end in one of the deepest drafts at the position but should end up becoming a nice go-to in the Panthers' offense for whoever ends up being the starting quarterback.

10. Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans) — Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

The Eagles would love to hit upon a long-term solution at corner and Gonzalez checks all the boxes in terms of size, speed and the way he attacks the ball in the air. He's a fluid athlete and has as high a ceiling as just about any corner in the draft.

11. Tennessee Titans — Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

After bringing in Treylon Burks last year, Johnston could help complete the receiving corps overhaul in Nashville and give the team two of the biggest, most physical pass catchers in the league to really lean into Mike Vrabel's offensive philosophy.

12. Houston Texans (via Cleveland) — Brian Branch, DB, Alabama

This franchise needs as many good players as they can find and Branch would be an early replacement for free agent Jonathan Owens while providing the defense a leader on the back end to build around.

13. New York Jets — Peter Skoronski, OL, Northwestern

The quarterback situation remains in flux but it didn't help any of the guys taking snaps that they were pressured heavily on just about every dropback. Skoronski has slightly shorter arms than you'd like but he's a technician and can likely end up starting at three or four spots up front.

14. New England Patriots — Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

Hamstring issues limited him in 2022 but he was fairly unstoppable the year prior. The Pats' issues drafting impact receivers are well documented yet Smith-Njigba just might be Mac Jones' best new friend from Day 1 in this upcoming offensive overhaul in Foxborough.

15. Green Bay Packers — Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

The former five-star recruit has been the Bulldogs' left tackle for back-to-back national title runs and has seen his man touch the quarterback just four times (two sacks). Jones could be an easy replacement for David Bakhtiari and would fit in well with an offense that loves to roll over opponents in the run game.

16. Washington Commanders — Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina

Smith feels made for the modern game with the way he gets aggressive at the line and follows guys all over the field. Washington needs help on the back end and the upside this feisty corner provides might be what they're looking for.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers — Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson

Devin Bush seems to be on the way out and a revamping of the linebacking corps other than T.J. Watt seems likely in Pittsburgh. Simpson is going to test off the charts and feels like a perfect weapon to defend against those AFC North teams with the way he gets all over the field.

18. Detroit Lions — Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

If Detroit wants to make the leap, the Lions need to get stops and play better defense. Porter has the bloodlines on a staff full of NFLers who remember his dad well and the youngster's ability to cover with plenty of physicality will allow him to make an impact right away.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

The speculation surrounding Tom Brady seems to include every team but Tampa and it might be time to really get serious about a QB of the future. Levis is a tough evaluation but there is little question about his traits and physical tools to turn into a starter at the next level.

20. Seattle Seahawks — O'Cyrus Torrence, OL, Florida

The big man feels like a big fit for a team that loves to run the ball with Kenneth Walker III and doesn't mind spending early picks on guards that could really boost the overall offense.

21. Los Angeles Chargers — Lukas Van Ness, Edge, Iowa

Van Ness has a wide range of draft spots where he could land but being the running mate for a similar power rusher with surprisingly adept moves in LA feels just about perfect for a team that loves such prospects.

22. Baltimore Ravens — Jordan Addison, WR, USC

Lamar Jackson's future is up in the air and should get resolved soon enough. Either way, the QB is going to need a reliable target that can be a constant threat to defenses and the Biletnikoff Award winner who just played with a Heisman winner seems like a perfect addition.

23. Minnesota Vikings — Antonio Johnson, DB, Texas A&M

The franchise has spent the last several years looking for a solution at corner and Johnson's size and length could help him be a perfect addition to a secondary that needs plenty of help.

24. Jacksonville Jaguars — Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

Evan Engram is a free agent and Trevor Lawrence still needs a good security blanket, so Kincaid feels like a perfect fit in Duval. He's a better blocker than Engram while providing plenty in the passing game as a guy that seems to always be in the open field.

25. New York Giants — Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

Some big question marks lie ahead for the G-Men with free agents like Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley but Flowers would at least give them a nice target to build around in the passing game with his sure hands and ability to find the open spaces.

26. Dallas Cowboys — Kelee Ringo, DB, Georgia

Dallas seemingly lost half its secondary this season and that was after the Cowboys wanted to look into upgrades moving forward. Ringo has the rare combination of size, speed and all the tape you could want in shutting down opposing wideouts to the point where he doesn't get tested very often.

27. Cincinnati Bengals — Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

Hayden Hurst is set to be a free agent and Joe Burrow has not really had a reliable chain-mover at tight end that he can develop alongside with. Enter Washington, who can be an extra tackle in the run game with his size while becoming an even bigger red-zone threat in the pros than he was in college.

28. Denver Broncos (via San Francisco/Miami) — Anton Harrison, OL, Oklahoma

Whoever the new head coach is in Denver will likely identify keeping Russell Wilson upright as a top priority in fixing the team's woeful offense. Harrison has been a mainstay for the Sooners at left tackle and is very light on his feet for somebody with his size.

29. Buffalo Bills — Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

Drafting a running back in the first round elicits plenty of reactions but the Bills are looking for one of those missing pieces and Robinson is certainly worth it the way he does just about everything at an elite level.

30. Kansas City Chiefs — Will McDonald IV, Edge, Iowa State

McDonald fits the criteria for athletes coming off the edge nowadays and, after an extremely productive stint in college, could have an even bigger impact getting after the quarterback in the NFL.

31. Philadelphia Eagles — Siaki Ika, DT, Baylor

The Eagles were struggling to find depth in the interior and will be losing several defensive linemen to free agency or retirement this offseason. Teaming Ika up with Jordan Davis doesn't seem fair and might be the closest you can get to building a literal wall in the middle of a defense.

— Mock draft by Bryan Fischer, an award-winning college football columnist and member of the Athlon Contributor Network. You can follow him from coast-to-coast on Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat at @BryanDFischer.