2024 Free Agent Class of RBs is Absolutely Loaded After Giants' Saquon Barkley Decision

If you're a fan of an NFL team in need of a star running back this offseason, you may be in luck.

With the New York Giants deciding this morning not to franchise tag Saquon Barkley, the 2024 class of free agent running backs has quickly become absolutely stacked.

Take a look at some of the top free agent running backs available this spring:

Saquon Barkley © Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports 2023 stats: 247 attempts, 962 rushing yards and 6 rushing TDs Career stats: 1,201 attempts, 5,211 rushing yards and 35 TDs Derrick Henry © Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports 2023 stats: 280 attempts, 1,167 rushing yards and 12 rushing TDs Career stats: 2,030 attempts, 9,502 rushing yards and 90 rushing TDs Tony Pollard © Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports 2023 stats: 252 attempts, 1,005 rushing yards and 6 rushing TDs Career stats: 762 attempts, 3,621 rushing yards and 23 rushing TDs D'Andre Swift Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports 2023 stats: 229 attempts, 1,049 rushing yards and 5 rushing TDs Career stats: 593 attempts, 2,729 rushing yards and 23 rushing TDs Austin Ekeler Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports 2023 stats: 179 attempts, 628 rushing yards and 5 rushing TDs Career stats: 990 attempts, 4,355 rushing yards and 39 TDs Josh Jacobs Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports 2023 stats: 233 attempts, 805 rushing yards and 6 rushing TDs Career stats: 1,305 attempts, 5,545 rushing yards and 46 TDs

Which free agent running back will have the best season in 2024?

Derrick Henry Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

