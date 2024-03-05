Skip to main content

2024 Free Agent Class of RBs is Absolutely Loaded After Giants' Saquon Barkley Decision

NFL

If you're a fan of an NFL team in need of a star running back this offseason, you may be in luck. 

With the New York Giants deciding this morning not to franchise tag Saquon Barkley, the 2024 class of free agent running backs has quickly become absolutely stacked. 

Take a look at some of the top free agent running backs available this spring: 

Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley

2023 stats: 247 attempts, 962 rushing yards and 6 rushing TDs

Career stats: 1,201 attempts, 5,211 rushing yards and 35 TDs

Derrick Henry

Titans running back Derrick Henry

2023 stats: 280 attempts, 1,167 rushing yards and 12 rushing TDs

Career stats: 2,030 attempts, 9,502 rushing yards and 90 rushing TDs

Tony Pollard

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard.

2023 stats: 252 attempts, 1,005 rushing yards and 6 rushing TDs

Career stats: 762 attempts, 3,621 rushing yards and 23 rushing TDs

D'Andre Swift

Aug 3, 2023; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back D'Andre Swift (0) takes a break during practice at Novacare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

2023 stats: 229 attempts, 1,049 rushing yards and 5 rushing TDs

Career stats: 593 attempts, 2,729 rushing yards and 23 rushing TDs

Austin Ekeler

Austin Ekeler

2023 stats: 179 attempts, 628 rushing yards and 5 rushing TDs

Career stats: 990 attempts, 4,355 rushing yards and 39 TDs

Josh Jacobs

Josh Jacobs

2023 stats: 233 attempts, 805 rushing yards and 6 rushing TDs

Career stats: 1,305 attempts, 5,545 rushing yards and 46 TDs

Which free agent running back will have the best season in 2024? 

Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry

