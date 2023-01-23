49ers Announce Christian McCaffrey Injury Update Ahead Of NFC Championship

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Christian McCaffrey managed to find the end zone in last night's divisional round win over the Dallas Cowboys, but his workload was modest.

Taking 10 carries for 35 yards in addition to six receptions for 22 yards, McCaffrey's showing was attributed to a calf injury he was playing through.

San Francisco 49ers fans won't have to hold their breath waiting for injury news, however. Coach Kyle Shanahan has already given fans the news they want to hear.

According to David Lombardi of The Athletic, McCaffrey's injury is a calf contusion and he's expected to play Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

McCaffrey, who was acquired in arguably this season's biggest trade deadline splash, will be integral if San Francisco hopes to knock off the thriving Eagles. Second-year back Elijah Mitchell deserves kudos for stepping up against Dallas, however, as he managed 51 yards on 14 carries in the lead back role.

Speaking with NBC Sports following last night's game, McCaffrey confirmed the injury's presence but downplayed its severity.

"I was fighting but made it through," he said. "Nothing bad, all good."