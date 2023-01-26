49ers Announce Deebo Samuel's Official Status For Wednesday's Practice

San Francisco 49ers fans can breathe a sigh of relief — or a half-sigh, at least.

Concern had arisen Wednesday afternoon when Adam Schefter of ESPN initially reported that three key offensive players — Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell and Deebo Samuel — were all held out of the team's first practice of the week.

It turns out, Samuel did take the practice field, albeit in a limited capacity.

"Deebo Samuel was officially a limited participant in 49ers practice Wednesday," David Lombardi, who covers the team for the Athletic, tweeted.

Samuel was listed on the team's practice report with an ankle injury. He's dealt with numerous leg injuries this year, which caused him to miss a combined four games during the regular season.

When healthy, the dual-threat receiver has been a huge part of the 49ers' offensive attack. In the first two rounds of the postseason, he racked up a combined 178 receiving yards and a touchdown plus 43 yards on the ground.

Samuel was one of three players listed by the 49ers as limited on Wednesday, along with defensive lineman Charles Omenihu and defensive back Ambry Thomas.

McCaffrey and Mitchell, meanwhile, did not practice. McCaffrey is dealing with a calf injury and Mitchell with a sore groin. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said that he expects both running backs to suit up Sunday but "there's no guarantees."

If one or both of the tailbacks are sidelined, Samuel could see extra work out of the backfield. He rushed for 232 yards and three touchdowns during the regular season.

The one 49ers player who Shanahan said he does not expect to suit up this weekend is quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo has been sidelined since Week 13 due to a broken bone in his foot. That means seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy will continue to start behind center.

The 49ers are currently listed as 2.5-point underdogs to the Philadelphia Eagles, per DraftKings. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.