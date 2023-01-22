49ers Announce Official Decision On Jimmy Garoppolo For Sunday's Game

Jimmy Garoppolo © Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo is nearing a return, but he's not ready to suit up in the pads just yet.

The San Francisco 49ers have ruled out Garoppolo for Sunday's playoff game vs. the Dallas Cowboys.

Garoppolo has been sidelined for several months now. However, Kyle Shanahan told reporters this weekend that there's a chance Garoppolo could return for the NFC Championship (if San Francisco wins today).

With that being said, it's highly unlikely the Niners would bench the red-hot Brock Purdy for Garoppolo. If anything, he'd provide valuable depth moving forward.

"Jimmy Garoppolo has been ruled out of this game against Dallas, but he's returned to the practice field this week to do work on the side (I previously reported he was out of walking boot). Shanahan said Garoppolo has an 'outside chance' to be ready/active for a potential NFCCG," said David Lombardi.

The 49ers will worry about the quarterback situation when there's time to do so. Right now, the only focus is beating the Cowboys.

The Niners host the Cowboys this evening at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.