49ers Announce Official Update On Brock Purdy

A slow start for the San Francisco 49ers today took a disastrous turn when quarterback Brock Purdy was forced from the game with an elbow injury.

Purdy was in the process of attempting a pass when a defender caught hold of his arm, forcing an interception.

It isn't much of an update, but the 49ers did address Purdy's injury on Twitter.

After confirming that Josh Johnson had taken over at quarterback, the team tweeted, "QB Brock Purdy (right elbow) is questionable to return."

This is an extremely fluid situation and 49ers fans will eagerly seek out updates on Purdy's health. At the risk of stating the obvious, the team's postseason hopes rest on Purdy's ability to return to play.

As of this writing, Johnson remains in the game at quarterback. Athlon will update readers on whether Purdy is able to return to action.