49ers Announce Update On Jimmy Garoppolo's Status This Week

San Francisco 49ers fans are used to their team forging on without Jimmy Garoppolo. They did so this past Sunday with a win over the Dallas Cowboys, and have enjoyed an undefeated record when rookie Brock Purdy has started.

This trend will have to continue for San Francisco on Sunday, as coach Kyle Shanahan said Jimmy G will likely be out again in the NFC Conference Championship.

Reporter Albert Breer relayed the news.

Garoppolo had an X-ray performed yesterday, Shanahan said, and results apparently weren't sufficient for the quarterback to return to play.

Even if Garoppolo had been given the medical green light, this would have presented a dilemma for Shanahan and company. As alluded to above, Purdy's performance in Garoppolo's absence has been sensational.

Selected last overall in this past NFL draft, making him "Mr. Irrelevant," Purdy has dominated in games thought to be 50-50's, and hasn't shied away from the spotlight.

If Purdy wins a third-straight postseason game Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, it would seem a foregone conclusion that he'd get the nod to start the big game.

Football analyst Rob Guerrera echoed similar sentiments, saying Garoppolo's presence on the team is a moot point by now.