49ers' Current Quarterback Situation Is Messy Entering Offseason

San Francisco quarterbacks fell like dominoes during the 2023 season. Three of which — Brock Purdy, Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo — suffered season-ending injuries, despite Purdy playing through a then-undiagnosed torn ulnar collateral ligament in the NFC Championship on Sunday.

Lance is rehabbing from a second ankle surgery and is expected to return by OTAs while Garoppolo is set to become a free agent this offseason. Purdy's status is still tentative, but it's likely that he'll only require a repair, which would allow him to return in time for training camp.

The Niners' quarterback quandary creates space for a Tom Brady homecoming. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is set to become a free agent and has been linked to the 49ers, as Brady is native to the area.

Emotions are high for 49ers fans fresh off the NFC Championship in which the team lost both its quarterback and the game.

"This is starting feel like a “if you got two QBs, you don’t have one” situation. I hope I am wrong, because I like both Purdy and Lance quite a bit," one fan said.

Purdy. Lance. Garoppolo. Brady, oh my!

"I'd say keep Purdy and Jimmy then trade Lance cause he has the most value that could contribute to getting another player that can help your chances," one fan said.

"Not fascinating at all….Jimmy gone, Trey getting all the reps, and they’ll sign a vet as a backup until Purdy can return…as a backup…. This really just made the situation easy lol," another said.

"Jimmy G by 100," one fan said.

"So ur saying Tom Brady will be on the 49ers next season?" a fan said.

Oh, and apparently Aaron Rodgers, who fans have also thrown in the mix.

"Welcome to San Francisco @AaronRodgers12!" another said.

It's all up in the air right now, but one thing is for certain safe to say the 49ers have a lot to figure out.