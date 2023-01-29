49ers Fourth-String Quarterback Josh Johnson Exits Game

An already discouraging afternoon for the San Francisco 49ers has turned disastrous.

In the NFC Conference Championship against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Niners lost Brock Purdy to an elbow injury early on. From there, Josh Johnson took over as the team's unlikely quarterback in a high leverage situation.

But even that arrangement didn't last long. Johnson absorbed a tackle that resulted in his head banging off the turf. At last mention, the team said he was being evaluated for a concussion.

In the game's subsequent play, the still-injured Purdy re-entered just to hand the ball off to Christian McCaffrey. Purdy would then remain in the game for the Niners' proceeding possession, leading fans to believe he can hand the ball off without doing much more.

How the team proceeds from here is anyone's guess, and likely depends on Purdy's and Johnson's ability to recover. Matt Barrows of The Athletic indicated that- if it came down to it- Christian McCaffrey would take over as the team's QB.

"Christian McCaffrey is standing with the QBs, seems to be getting instructions on how to play the position."

Trailing by a pair of touchdowns in the second half and seemingly without a healthy quarterback on the roster, the 49ers season may end due to situations beyond their control.