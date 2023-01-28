49ers Make Notable Roster Moves Ahead Of NFC Championship Game

The San Francisco 49ers are dealing with some injuries to their tailbacks this week as they prepare for an NFC Championship showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles.

So it's not a shock that the team is adding a bit of depth to its running back room ahead of the matchup.

ESPN's Field Yates reported Saturday that the 49ers have elevated veteran running back Tevin Coleman from their practice squad. They have also activated cornerback Janoris Jenkins.

"The 49ers elevated RB Tevin Coleman and CB Janoris "Jackrabbit" Jenkins from the practice squad for tomorrow's game," Yates tweeted.

Coleman, playing in his eighth NFL season, has appeared in two games this season. He carried the ball 12 times for 26 yards.

His activation comes after the 49ers listed running back Elijah Mitchell as questionable on their final injury report. Mitchell missed the team's practices on Wednesday and Thursday and was limited Friday due to a groin injury.

While not listed on the injury report, fellow tailback Christian McCaffrey missed practice Wednesday due to a calf injury that appeared to limit him during last week's win over the Dallas Cowboys. McCaffrey told reporters this week that he will play.

Coleman brings intimate knowledge of head coach Kyle Shanahan's run game. He played under Shanahan when Shanahan was the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons and has also spent three seasons playing for him in San Francisco.

Jenkins, in his 11th NFL season, has also appeared in two games this year. Playing for his fifth NFL team, Jenkins will provide some depth in the secondary, where the 49ers have listed cornerback Ambry Thomas as questionable due to an ankle injury.

The 49ers are currently listed as 2.5-point underdogs to the Eagles. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.