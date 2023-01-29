49ers Officially Announce Christian McCaffrey's Game Status

Concern in the San Francisco 49ers world had been palpable for Christian McCaffrey after he suffered a calf contusion in the divisional round.

Both Kyle Shanahan and McCaffrey indicated this week that he'd be able to play against the Philadelphia Eagles, but the team just made the news official.

McCaffrey is active, and it appears he'll have a healthy workload with running back Elijah Mitchell being inactive.

As fans were quick to point out in the tweet's replies, Mitchell's absence clears a path for both McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel to have standout rushing games.

Though McCaffrey is the clear bell cow of the team's ground attack, the wide receiver Samuel is a rushing weapon as well. Shanahan uses Deebo sparsely on the ground but he makes the most of the opportunities, carrying the ball for an average 5.5 yards rushed this season.

Should the unthinkable happen and McCaffrey suffers a setback during the game, the 49ers have rookie Jordan Mason and Tevin Coleman as contingency plans.

Mason is the more recently active running back of the duo, having rushed for 258 total yards on 43 carries this season.

Coleman occupies more of a veteran presence role on the roster, but he's equipped to step in if needed.