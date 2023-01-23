49ers Player Reveals What Dak Prescott Struggles With

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott vs. the 49ers © Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers' defense lived up to their billing against Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.

The Niners held the Cowboys to just 12 points and intercepted Prescott twice.

San Francisco knew what gameplan would frustrate Prescott: A zone defense.

Jimmie Ward told reporters after the game that Prescott "isn't good against zone."

It sounds like Dak Prescott knows what he needs to work on this coming offseason.

What's disappointing about Prescott's performance on Sunday is the Cowboys were good enough to beat the 49ers. But Prescott's turnovers proved costly.

The 49ers are moving on, and the Cowboys will be watching the rest of the postseason from home.