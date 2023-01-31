49ers Quarterback Trey Lance Announces Significant Health Update

The San Francisco 49ers are facing a quarterback conundrum.

The team's season ended at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles during Sunday's NFC Championship Game in large part due to the fact that it had no healthy quarterbacks. Rookie Brock Purdy, who started the game, injured his elbow in the first quarter. He was replaced by Josh Johnson, who was knocked out of the contest due to a concussion.

Following Monday's news that Purdy tore the UCL in his throwing elbow and could face a six-month recovery, it looks as if the franchise's uncertainty behind center could extend to next season, as well.

But 49ers fans at least got some good news this week. Trey Lance, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft who started the first two games of the 2022 season, offered an update on his health Tuesday.

Per Matt Barrows of the Athletic, Lance said he's close to being fully cleared for practice and expects to be "100 percent" by the start of OTAs in May.

"Trey Lance says he's 3-4 weeks from being fully cleared for practice," Barrows tweeted. "He said he'll be 100 percent for OTAs."

Lance suffered a broken fibula during the 49ers' Week Two win over the Seattle Seahawks. He was replaced by Jimmy Garoppolo, who in turn was replaced by Purdy after he broke his foot in Week 13.

With Garoppolo set to enter free agency and widely expected to be signed elsewhere next season, Lance could be the only healthy quarterback on the 49ers' roster at the start of training camp. Of course, the franchise could also pursue a free agent during the offseason, with some even suggesting it make a run at Tom Brady, assuming Brady opts to return for a 24th NFL season.

Lance has completed 54.9 percent of his passes and thrown five touchdowns and three interceptions in eight career NFL games. He's also rushed for 235 yards and a score.

All eyes around the NFL will continue to be on the 49ers' quarterback room during the offseason for an indication of who will lead Kyle Shanahan's offense in 2023.