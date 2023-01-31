Aaron Rodgers' Comments About Nathaniel Hackett Are Raising Eyebrows Tuesday

It's a Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show, meaning football fans get to enjoy an Aaron Rodgers interview.

While these conversations are wide-ranging and eccentric, as is McAfee's style, Rodgers usually drops a tidbit or two to keep the football world's attention.

Today proved to be no exception. During the chat, Rodgers mentioned he had no timeline for making a decision. In his mind, everything was on pause until the Super Bowl concluded.

The future Hall of Famer dropped another informational nugget, this time about New York Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

USA Today reporter Ryan Wood relayed Rodgers' thoughts.

"Aaron Rodgers says it wouldn't influence his decision, but on new Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett: 'Love Hack. Hack's my guy, and Megan and the kids, they're really special to me. I think we really bonded when he was in Green Bay.'"

The affection that Rodgers and Hackett share is nothing new. When Hackett arrived in New York, fans promptly connected the dots that he could help woo Rodgers.

Jets coach Robert Saleh hasn't been subtle about the team's plans either, noting that he and Hackett would seek a veteran QB over the offseason.

Everything seems to be aligned for the Jets to at least receive consideration from Rodgers when he's prepared to make a decision. But as Rodgers indicated today, that time hasn't yet arrived.