Green Bay Packers Decide on Aaron Rodgers' Status vs. Jets

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers caused some panic when he missed practice on Wednesday due to a thumb injury.

But we now have confirmation that Rodgers will suit up when the Packers host the New York Jets on Sunday.

Rodgers is not listed on the Green Bay injury report, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero. That news comes after he practiced in full on Thursday.

"#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (right thumb) is off the injury report and will start Sunday against the #Jets.

WR Christian Watson (hamstring) is out." -- Tom Pelissero

The injury to Rodgers' thumb occurred on the final play of the Packers' loss to the New York Giants last week. When Rodgers took the practice field Thursday, he had a wrap over the thumb.

Rodgers has missed just one game in the past four seasons, and that was due to a positive COVID-19 test last year. He and the Packers will try to bounce back from their loss to the Giants when they return home to face the other New York team in Week Six.