Adam Schefter Reports New Update To Cowboys, Brett Maher Situation

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Brett Maher made the wrong kind of history on Monday night when he became the first ever NFL player to miss four extra points in the same game.

Maher missed each of his first four point-after attempts during the Cowboys' 31-14 win over the Buccaneers, finally breaking the unfortunate streak after the team scored its fifth touchdown of the night.

As a result, the NFL world has questioned whether the Cowboys would stick with Maher and hope he snaps out of his funk or bring in a new kicker prior to Sunday's divisional showdown against the San Francisco 49ers.

The answer appears to be: yes.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy made headlines Tuesday when he announced that the Cowboys would stand by Maher. However, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported a day later that the team will also bring in a new kicker this week, just in case.

"Dallas is likely to bring in another kicker this week to compete, but Brett Maher expected to be the kicker Sunday," Schefter tweeted.

Maher was one of the better kickers in the NFL for much of this season. He made 29 of 32 field goal attempts and 50 of his league-high 53 extra points.

However, he came down with a case of the "yips," in the words of Cowboys special teams coach Jon Fassel, at an unfortunate time. Maher missed his final extra point attempt of the regular season during the Cowboys' Week 18 loss to the Washington Commanders, then missed his first four such attempts on Monday.

It sounds like the Cowboys' plan is to carry on with Maher as their starter, but to find another option in the event that his struggles continue in practices this week. Schefter did not indicate who the team might bring in to compete with Maher.

Regardless of who is doing the kicking, Cowboys fans will be holding their breath whenever the field goal unit takes the field Sunday. A win over the 49ers would not only avenge the Cowboys' season-ending loss from a year ago, but advance the franchise to its first NFC Championship game since 1995.