AFC Team Taking Heat for Cutting Player Two Hours After Wishing Him Happy Birthday

Former Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi had quite the eventful 29th birthday yesterday.

Fatukasi, a former Jets' sixth-round pick, woke up to a nice 'Happy Birthday' message from the Jaguars' social media team early Monday morning. Just hours later, however, reports began surfacing on social media that the Jaguars had released him.

Ouch.

Take a look at the timestamps from each post:

The NFL is a tough business, certainly.

And while it may seem wild that the Jaguars cut Fatukasi a mere hours after wishing him a happy birthday, it's not the first time something like this has happened before.

Back in July, and on his 24th birthday, the Green Bay Packers sent a similar birthday message to LB Jonathan Garvin. But just hours later, he found himself out of a job. (Unfortunately, it appears the Packers deleted the tweet - but you can read our story here).

Brutal.

