Al Michaels Fires Back At NFL World Over Announcing Criticism

Al Michaels © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday night's Chargers-Jaguars game was one of the best of the season. But you couldn't tell based on Al Michaels and Tony Dungy's call of the game.

The NFL world is still furious with Michaels and Dungy for their bland announcing style, especially in such an electric game.

It was a pretty big disappointment.

But Michaels isn't going to apologize for his classic announcing style.

“Must have gotten a hundred texts from folks who were very happy to see me back on NBC,” Michaels said, via the New York Post. “Read some comments that we didn’t sound excited enough. Internet compost! You know me as well as anyone — no screaming, no yelling, no hollering. It’s TELEVISION! Ellipses and captions are [sufficient] when pictures tell the story.”

He makes a good point. Al Michaels has always called games the same way. Why would he change now?

The big issue is pairing Michaels with Tony Dungy because their style is so similar.

Perhaps next time NBC will think of a different broadcasting partner for Michaels. Hopefully it's someone who has an ounce of excitement in his voice.