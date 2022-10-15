Saints RB Alvin Kamara Facing Civil Lawsuit Stemming From February Incident

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is back in the news this Friday.

Reports surfaced today that Darnell Greene Jr., the alleged victim in Kamara's felony battery case in Las Vegas, has filed an additional civil lawsuit against the Saints running back.

"Darnell Greene Jr., the alleged victim in Alvin Kamara's battery case in Las Vegas on the eve of the Pro Bowl, filed a civil suit against Kamara today in Orleans Parish civil district court via attorney Tony Buzbee in Texas and John Munoz in Louisiana. He requests a jury trial," Katherine Terrell tweeted Friday afternoon.

Terrell continued with two additional follow up posts, noting that Greene suffered severe injuries and is asking for more than $10 million in damages.

"The lawsuit alleges Greene suffered severe injuries to his neck, back, head, shoulder, knees, and face, including a 'disfiguring facial fracture to his right orbital bone, blunt force trauma to his head, multiple disc protrusions, and structural tears in his shoulder'," said Terrell. "He is asking for more than $10 million: $5 million in actual damages for pecuniary losses, pain and suffering, disfigurement, mental anguish and medical expenses and $5 million in exemplary damages."

While Kamara has yet to be disciplined by the NFL, Pro Football Talk noted that the battery charge "puts him in line for a baseline suspension of six games under the Personal Conduct Policy, if he’s ultimately deemed to be guilty of assault."