Andy Reid Announces Patrick Mahomes' Official Status For Sunday

In case there was any remaining doubt, Andy Reid just erased it.

Patrick Mahomes will take the field and start at quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs when they face the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday's AFC Championship Game, per Michele Steele of ESPN.

Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain during the Chiefs' win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday. After missing one possession, he returned to the game and has since been adamant that he would suit up this week, when the Chiefs look to avenge last season's conference title game loss to the Bengals.

The question has not been whether or not Mahomes would play, but how much the injury will limit his mobility. Reid on Friday described his mobility as "good."

Early indications have suggested that he will still be fairly agile. Mahomes was photographed and video-taped walking without a boot and participating in each of the Chiefs' three practices this week.

In fact, the practice reports about Mahomes were so encouraging that the betting line for Sunday's game has swung from the Bengals being favored by a point on Wednesday morning to the Chiefs currently receiving a 1.5-point edge.

We will get to see for ourselves on Sunday whether Mahomes can still play like Mahomes despite the injury. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. Eastern.