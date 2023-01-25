Andy Reid Provides Injury Update On Patrick Mahomes

The NFL world this week has been and will continue to be fixated on Patrick Mahomes' ankle.

Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain when he was awkwardly dragged to the ground during the first half of the Kansas City Chiefs' win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday.

While the MVP favorite returned to the game and said he would take the field this week when the Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC Championship game, uncertainty continues to linger about how limited he might be as a result of the injury.

We now have our first update on Mahomes since Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that Mahomes participated in the team's walk-through Wednesday morning and will be on the practice field this afternoon. As for how limited Mahomes will be, Reid said "we'll see."

"Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters that QB Patrick Mahomes (high ankle) will practice today," Ian Rapoport of NFL Network tweeted. "Wouldn't be surprised if he's limited but Reid said he expects him to do everything. 'We'll see.'"

Reid's update continues to suggest that Mahomes will be on the field for the Chiefs' rematch with the Bengals. The Bengals have won three consecutive meetings with the Chiefs, including last year's conference championship game.

Eight days removed from a high-ankle sprain, which generally takes weeks if not months to fully heal, Mahomes will not be at 100 percent. But Reid expects Mahomes to do everything he can for his team, both on the practice field and on game day.

"Asked if Mahomes could play this week even if takes minimal practice reps, Reid says doesn't expect to come to that and figures more likely will have to be trying to hold him back," Vahe Gregorian of the Kansas City Star tweeted.