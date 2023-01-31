Backup NFL Quarterback To Replace Josh Allen In Pro Bowl

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was tabbed to play in this year's Pro Bowl, but he's elected to participate in a golf tournament instead.

Allen's replacement was revealed today, and it's one that raised some eyebrows.

That's right, Baltimore Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley will play in Allen's stead. Huntley appeared in six regular season games this past season in addition to Baltimore's wild-card loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

NFL Twitter has been in disbelief at Huntley's forthcoming Pro Bowl appearance, but the feedback hasn't been universally negative. Tyrel Dodson of the Buffalo Bills used the occasion to congratulate Huntley on the unlikely achievement.

"If we know the pro bowl is stupid...why are we taking personal shots at Tyler Huntley, you guys don’t know what it’s like to be a backup then get a shot. Then go to the pro bowl. Well I will say it! Congratulations [Tyler]!"

While Dodson's description of the game is harsh, he homes in on a central truth. Particularly in light of the game now being a flag football contest, the Pro Bowl doesn't hold as much weight as it once did.

No one can blame Josh Allen for participating in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament following a rigorous regular season and postseason. Participating in the Pro Bowl won't be a desired option for many stars whose bodies are recovering, which opens the door for someone like Huntley.

While Huntley will get to enjoy the honors of his first Pro Bowl appearance, Danny Heifetz of The Ringer shared an amusing theory on how his selection came to be.

"Players and coaches got 2/3rds of the vote this year. Theoretically, if they wanted to increase their QB’s odds of making the Pro Bowl, they could have voted for the guy least likely to make it to 'burn' their other votes. And, voila, Tyler Huntley, Pro Bowler."