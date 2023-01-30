Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Made Classy Postgame Decision

Bengals coach Zac Taylor has every right to be furious with the AFC Championship Game's officiating crew.

Cincinnati was hosed on several atrocious calls during the game, especially during the second half.

However, Taylor didn't even mention the refs during his postgame interview.

The Bengals coach remained composed and highlighted how proud of his team he is.

"Zac Taylor just showed a heck of a lot of class. Didn’t go where he could have gone. Hats off to him. Leadership. Cincinnati had an awesome season," said Peter Schrager.

After the game he even made sure to go around and hug each one of his players.

"Zac Taylor is currently going around the locker room player by player, giving hugs and saying he loves them," Charlie Goldsmith said.

Zac Taylor is all class and has plenty to be proud of.

The Bengals come up short of a return trip to the Super Bowl, but there's always next year.