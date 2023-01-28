Bengals Elevate Notable Quarterback To Roster Ahead Of AFC Championship

Sunday's AFC Championship Game matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs will be appointment viewing for NFL fans in large part because of the two starting quarterbacks involved.

Joe Burrow will look for his fourth consecutive victory over Patrick Mahomes, the heavy favorite to win his second NFL MVP award.

While Bengals fans will certainly hope there's no need for Burrow, whose dominance of the Chiefs has led some fans to dub Arrowhead Stadium "Burrowhead," to miss a snap on Sunday, the Bengals have added a bit of depth behind him just in case.

The Bengals elevated quarterback Jake Browning from their practice squad on Saturday. They also elevated offensive lineman Isaiah Prince.

"We have elevated QB Jake Browning and OT Isaiah Prince from the practice squad to the active roster for tomorrow's AFC Championship at Kansas City," the Bengals' official account tweeted.

Browning, who starred in college for the University of Washington, has not appeared in an NFL game in the four years since he turned pro. He's spent the past two seasons as a member of the Bengals' practice squad.

Browning is expected to serve as the third-string quarterback for the Bengals on Sunday. Brandon Allen has operated as Burrow's primary backup this season.

Prince seems more likely to actually see game action. The Bengals' offensive line is thin due to injuries to guard Alex Cappa and tackle Jonah Williams, both of whom have been ruled out for the game. The team has also been without starting right tackle La'El Collins since he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 16.

Prince started four games and appeared in 15 for the Bengals last season.