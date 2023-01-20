Bengals Receive Crushing Injury News Ahead Of Divisional Round

© Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Burrow might want to get a couple extra layers ready for Sunday's divisional round matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

Based off the latest reports coming out of Cincinnati today, he's going to need all the protection he can get.

Head coach Zac Taylor announced this morning that left tackle Jonah Williams and guard Alex Cappa will both miss Sunday's game against Buffalo.

After leaving last weekend's matchup against the Ravens and not returning, Williams was diagnosed with what was believed to be a dislocated kneecap on Monday.

He underwent testing this week to determine the extent of the damage, and despite playing through the injury at least once before, it appears the Bengals will be playing it cautiously this week.

Cappa, unlike Williams, did not play in Cincinnati's wildcard game against the Baltimore Ravens. He's been tending to an ankle injury suffered in Week 18, an injury which also happened to come against Baltimore.

A few days ago, Zac Taylor described both Williams and Cappa as "week-to-week." It remains to be seen if they'd be able to return for the AFC Championship, should the Bengals beat Buffalo this weekend.

Kickoff for Bengals-Bills is set for 3 p.m. ET this Sunday. You can catch the action on CBS.