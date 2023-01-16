Bengals Received Deflating Injury News On Monday

Cincinnati Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams left Sunday's Wild Card game against the Ravens with an apparent injury and did not return.

Just one day later, more details about Williams' status appear to have emerged.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport this Monday, the Bengals' tackle suffered what's believed to be a dislocated kneecap. Williams underwent an MRI today to determine the extent of the damage.

Joe Burrow was sacked four times in Cincinnati's 24-17 win over Baltimore on Sunday. Three and a half of those sacks came from Ravens' linebackers or edge defenders, likely meaning the Bengals' corner tackles struggled in Williams' absence.

While a dislocated kneecap might sound excruciatingly painful, Williams has actually played through the injury before.

After suffering the same diagnosis after a Week 5 clash against Baltimore, Williams returned the following week against the Saints and played all of Cincinnati's offensive snaps in a 30-26 Bengals win.

With that being said, however, it's currently unclear if Williams' current dislocation warrants the same timetable for return.

Cincinnati is certainly hoping Williams can make a speedy recovery and be ready for their monumental matchup with Buffalo this weekend.

The Bengals will be squaring off with the Bills this Sunday in the Divisional Round.