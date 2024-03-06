Skip to main content

Bills Pass Rusher Von Miller is Trending Amid Wednesday's Roster Cuts

The Buffalo Bills went on a cutting spree Wednesday to free up cap space before the 2024 NFL season.

These cuts include veteran cornerback Tre’Davious White, offensive lineman Mitch Morse, wide receiver Deonte Harty, safety Jordan Poyer and defensive back Siran Neal.

After all these cuts, NFL fans took to social media to place the blame on star pass rusher Von Miller.

Miller signed a six-year, $120 million contract before the 2022 season. He has a cap hit of $23.78 million in 2024, per Spotrac.

"Von Miller knowing all these cap casualties for Buffalo is his fault," one fan wrote.

"Von miller while brandon beane makes roster cuts," another said.

"How Von Miller watchin all his teammates get cut," another added.

"Von Miller watching Brandon Beane burn the House down in Orchard Park rn," another wrote.

Miller struggled mightily in his return from the ACL tear he suffered in 2022. Through 12 regular season games in 2023, the former All-Pro pass rusher logged just three tackles, three QB hits and 0.0 sacks.

Miller will look to get back on track and play up to his massive contract in 2024.

