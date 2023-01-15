Brandon Staley Is Trending On Saturday Night - Here’s Why

If you're a fan of the Chargers tonight, we hope you haven't turned off your TV yet.

After taking a 27-7 lead into halftime, Los Angeles was outscored 13-3 in the third quarter and have let the Jaguars right back into tonight's Wild Card game.

According to many in Chargers' Nation this Saturday, head coach Brandon Staley deserves some of the blame for letting Jacksonville hang around.

Staley has flirted with being on the 'hot seat' several times during his stint with the Chargers.

His clock management nearly cost Los Angeles an early-season win over the Broncos, so, in return, fans have already begun to question his decision making tonight.

"What is Brandon Staley doing? Not even attempting to run the ball. Gonna let the Jags right back in the game," one Twitter user wrote Saturday.

Others claim that tonight's matchup is a prime example of a 'Staley-coached' game.

Some have even begun discussing the potential ramifications of a Chargers' collapse this evening.

With just under seven minutes to go in the fourth quarter tonight, the Chargers lead the Jaguars 30-20.