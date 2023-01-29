Breaking: 49ers Announce Decision On Elijah Mitchell For NFC Championship

The San Francisco 49ers will not be at full strength for this afternoon's NFC Championship Game.

The 49ers announced just moments ago that running back Elijah Mitchell will not play today.

Mitchell is dealing with a groin injury. He's officially listed as "inactive" on the Niners' depth chart.

A significant blow for the Niners. They will likely rely solely on Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel vs. the Eagles later today.

"The San Francisco 49ers will not have their running back corps intact for the NFC Championship Game versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Second-year running back Elijah Mitchell (groin) is inactive for Sunday's contest after missing all three practices this week and going into the weekend listed as questionable on the team's final injury report," the 49ers announced.

Elijah Mitchell had 45 carries for 279 yards and two touchdowns during the regular season. However, he missed 12 games because of an injury.

The Niners battle the Eagles with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line this Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. ET on FOX.