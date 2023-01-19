Breaking: Aaron Donald Announces His Decision On Next Season

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The good news keeps arriving for Los Angeles Rams fans.

Despite the team's injury-plagued, 5-12 season in 2022, just about all the stars from the squad that won the Super Bowl less than a year ago are getting back together in 2023.

We can now officially add defensive tackle Aaron Donald to that list.

Donald took to Twitter to confirm that he will be back with the Rams next fall. He responded to a video in which Chris Long, his former Rams teammate, said he had "very good reason to believe" Donald would be back in 2023.

"Tell em C Lo yeah I'm (playing) never said I wasn't," Donald wrote.

Donald reportedly considered retirement following the Rams' Super Bowl LVI win. He then sparked speculation that he wouldn't be back with the Rams when he changed his Twitter bio to say "Former NFL D Lineman for the Rams," although that change has since been undone.

Donald missed the final six games of the 2022 season due to an ankle injury.

Once head coach Sean McVay, who himself considered walking away from football, informed the Rams last week that he would return next season, it was assumed that Donald would follow suit. However, Wednesday's tweet marks the first time Donald has said so explicitly.

Donald has two seasons remaining on his three-year, $95 million deal with the Rams.

It would be difficult to understate the importance of getting Donald back on the Rams' defense. Donald has been voted to the Pro Bowl every year of his career and has been named the NFL's defensive player of the year four times. This season snapped his streak of seven straight seasons being a first-team All Pro and five straight with double-digit sacks. He led the NFL in sacks in 2018 and led the league in tackles for loss in both 2018 and 2019.

With quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp also expected to return from injury next season, the Rams should be right back in the thick of the Super Bowl race.