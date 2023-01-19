Breaking: Another NFL Coordinator Fired On Thursday

© Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Monday following the end of the NFL's regular season has long been known around the league as "Black Monday," as it's the most popular day of the year for coaching firings.

This year, today might be giving it a run for its money.

A third NFL playoff team has now fired one of its coordinators on Thursday. The Miami Dolphins have parted ways with defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Boyer isn't the only member of the team's coaching staff who was shown the door. The Dolphins also announced that safeties coach Steve Gregory, outside linebackers coach Ty McKenzie and assistant linebackers coach Steve Ferentz had been fired.

Boyer, Gregory and Ferentz were retained by first-year head coach Mike McDaniel after he took over for the fired Brian Flores prior to the 2022 season. Ferentz is the son of longtime Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz.

Now, it looks like McDaniel wants to assemble his own defensive staff.

The Dolphins ranked 24th in the NFL in scoring defense, surrendering an average of 23.5 points per game. They were particularly susceptible through the air, allowing an average of 234.8 passing yards per game, which ranked 27th.

Those defensive struggles played a role in the team's scuffling finish to the season. The Dolphins lost six of their final seven games, including Sunday's Wild Card matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Earlier Thursday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, while the Baltimore Ravens parted ways with offensive coordinator Greg Roman.