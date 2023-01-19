Breaking: Baltimore Ravens Announce Official Decision On Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

For the second time on Thursday, an NFL team that reached the postseason has announced that it will search for a new offensive coordinator.

The Baltimore Ravens have parted ways with Greg Roman, according to a release from the team. Roman has spent six seasons on head coach John Harbaugh's staff, the past four as offensive coordinator.

"Greg has led the development and success of a record-setting offense in Baltimore for several seasons," Harbaugh said in a statement. "He is a tremendous football coach, as well as family man and person. Greg devised and led our offense to no fewer than 26 historical NFL and franchise achievements. He established an identity for our offense. We are grateful for Greg's great work and abilities, and we wish him and his wonderful family the utmost happiness going forward."

Roman's first season at the helm of the Ravens offense saw quarterback Lamar Jackson win the NFL MVP award in 2019. That year, the team led the NFL in both points per game and rushing yards per game. The Ravens also led the league in rushing in 2020 and finished third in 2021 and second this season.

The team's scoring, however, has declined in each of the past three seasons. The Ravens averaged 20.6 points per game this year, which ranked 19th in the NFL.

Injuries played a significant role in the Ravens' 2022 struggles. Jackson missed the team's final five games of the regular season as well as last week's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Starting wide receiver Rashod Bateman missed 12 contests. Star tight end Mark Andrews and tailback J.K. Dobbins each missed some time, as well.

Still, Harbaugh decided it was time to turn the offense over to someone else. The Ravens should have quite a bit of competition to hire a new offensive coordinator. According to Adam Schefter, they are one of a whopping 10 NFL franchises with a vacancy at the position.

With Roman's future decided, all eyes in Baltimore will now turn to Jackson. The dynamic quarterback is set to become a free agent during the offseason.

A report emerged over the weekend that the Ravens hope to re-sign him to a long-term deal, but contract negotiations between the two sides last offseason proved fruitless, so it remains possible that Jackson hits the open market.