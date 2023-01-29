Breaking: Brock Purdy Exits NFC Championship With Injury

The 49ers are going to have to try and win the NFC with one hand tied behind their backs.

Rookie sensation Brock Purdy has exited the 49ers-Eagles game with an injury.

Purdy was hit by an Eagles defender early in the first quarter. The play resulted in a fumble.

On the ensuing drive, Niners backup Josh Johnson entered the game instead of Purdy. The Iowa State grad was seen being tended to by medical trainers before being taken to the locker room.

"Brock Purdy is heading to the locker room," said FOX Sports: NFL.



"Brock Purdy is officially questionable to return, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Stay tuned for more updates on Purdy's status.