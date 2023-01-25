Breaking: Broncos Announce Decision On Interim Head Coach Jerry Rosburg

We don't yet know who will be coaching the Denver Broncos in 2023, as the team's search for Nathaniel Hackett's replacement is still ongoing.

But we do know one person who won't be on the new staff.

Jerry Rosburg, who joined the Broncos' staff under Hackett as a senior assistant and served as the team's interim head coach for its final two games of the season, has been let go by the team, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

"While the Broncos are still searching for a head coach, interim head coach Jerry Rosburg has been let go and will not be a part of the coaching staff going forward, per source," Yates tweeted.

The Broncos went 1-1 under Rosburg's direction, beating the Los Angeles Chargers and pushing the Kansas City Chiefs in a three-point loss. He did not receive an interview for the head coach vacancy.

Rosburg, 67, had been retired for three seasons before being added to Hackett's staff. He spent 18 previous seasons as an NFL assistant, mostly as a special teams coordinator, including 11 with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Broncos are expected to conduct a second round of interviews for the head coaching spot in the coming days. Dan Quinn, DeMeco Ryans, David Shaw and Jim Caldwell are among the known candidates.