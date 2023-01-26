Breaking: Carolina Panthers Reportedly Make Head Coaching Hire

The first spot on the NFL coaching carousel has been filled.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Carolina Panthers are set to hire former Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich for the team's head coaching vacancy. Reich replaces Matt Rhule, who the team fired after five games in 2022.

Steve Wilks, who served as the Panthers' interim head coach following its firing of Rhule, and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore were reportedly also finalists for the position.

Reich has ties to the Carolina franchise. He started at quarterback for the Panthers during the 1995 season, the team's first as an expansion franchise.

Following his playing career, Reich has spent the past 17 seasons as a coach in the NFL in some capacity. Most recently, he spent five seasons as the head coach of the Colts.

During his tenure in Indianapolis, Reich accumulated a record of 40-33-1 and led the team to two playoff appearances. He was fired following a 3-5-1 start to this season.

Reich will take over a franchise that has experienced just one winning season and hasn't won a playoff game since its run to the Super Bowl in 2015. The Panthers went a combined 17-33 over the past three years.

His first order of business will likely be finding a quarterback to build around. He could use the team's No. 9 overall pick in this spring's NFL Draft to do so. Most of Reich's experience as an NFL assistant coach came as a quarterbacks coach or offensive coordinator.

We will continue to update this developing story.