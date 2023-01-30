Breaking: Cowboys Announce Decision On Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore

The Cowboys are sticking with head coach Mike McCarthy, but they're moving on from offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Moore and the Cowboys have agreed to mutually part ways.

Translation: Moore was asked to leave the position behind as Dallas wants to go in a different direction.

"The #Cowboys and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore have mutually agreed to part ways, per sources. Moore is a bright young offensive mind and will have options. But Dallas felt change was needed after a disappointing finish, and now is looking for a new OC," said Tom Pelissero.

Kellen Moore's offense scored just 12 points in a playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers last weekend. The Niners then surrendered 31 points to the Eagles in the NFC Championship.

The Cowboys are now on the hunt for an offensive coordinator.